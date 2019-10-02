‘Never seen anything that low in my life’: Witness recount seeing military plane go down at Bradley Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — At least seven people are dead following a plane crash at Bradley International Airport on Wednesday.

People near the airport said they were shocked when they saw the incident unfold.

Gerald Cyr was at the McDonald’s on the East Granby side of the airport when he saw the plane go down.

“I said, ‘that plane is going to go down’ because it was going down steady, and I said, ‘that plane is going down,” Cyr said. “And I no more than said that and it disappeared like that and there was a big puff of smoke. I knew, we knew, it had crashed.

Karen Novakowski, who lives near the airport, said she was in bed at the time.

“I looked out the bedroom window and I see how low it was, and it was coming towards my house,” Novakowski said. “I actually rolled out of my bed because it’s lower than I have ever seen a plane, and I’ve lived in town for 55 years … I’ve never seen anything that low in my life.”

A cloud of smoke was seen for miles after the plane crashed. Officials said 13 people were on board at the time.