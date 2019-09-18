New Britain to bring the buzz with new bee sculptures

NEW BRITIAN, Conn. (WTNH) — A cele-bee-tion will kick off on Wednesday in New Britain to unveil a new round of bee sculptures.

At the beginning of the summer, these bee sculptures got a lot of buzz. The six-foot-tall painted bees have been placed around the city as part of a public art project.

More bee sculptures will be unveiled Wednesday afternoon. At the party, there will be food, music and you will have the chance to win your own bee at an auction.

The fun starts at 4 p.m. in New Britain’s Central Park.