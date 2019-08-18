New developments in the case of a Darien man facing manslaughter in the Caribbean

(WTNH) — News 8 has obtained new documents in the case of a Connecticut man charged in the death of a maintanience worker in the Carribean.

In April of this year, Scott Hapgood, 44, of Darien was on vacation with his family at a resort in Anguilla. The Hapgood family said Hapgood was defending himself after an employee, Kenny Mitchel, began attacking Hapgood in front of his children.

Documents reveal that Mitchel was high on a lethal cocktail of drugs and alcohol at the time of the attack.

Hapgood was charged with mansluaghter and is due to return to Anguilla for a court appearance on Thursday, August 22nd.