New Haven couple says emergency responders wrongfully kicked down front door, left them with nearly $500 in repairs

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven couple is upset after they said emergency responders wrongfully kicked down their front door and left them to pay the large repair bill.

The incident happened on July 12 at the Moye’s home on Sheffield Avenue.

Tonya Moye said she and her husband were shocked when they heard fire crews knocking down their door in the early morning hours.

“Completely knocked off the hinges,” she said. “Locks fell off and everything.”

A 911 call later revealed that someone called to report a heart attack at the Moye’s address.

When police and fire crews arrived, they knocked on the front door. When the knocks when unanswered, officials took matters into their own hands.

“The fire department proceeded to bust the door down,” Moye said.

Once they were inside, responders quickly realized no one was in distress.

The call, which has been suspected to be a prank call, left the Moye’s with no front door and a near $500 repair bill.

Moye said she put in a claim with the city to recoup the $487 they spent repairing the door but got a denial letter.

The letter cites that officials were “acting in the exercise of judgment and/or discretion and based upon the information provided” by the 911 caller. It continued: “Consequently, in this matter, the City of New Haven and its agent, servants, officers and employees are immune from liability and hereby deny any and all alleged liability and/or discretion and based upon the information provided.”

“This is why I was so upset about the whole thing,” she explained. “Me and my husband work very hard every day to provide for our family, so no, we don’t have $500 just laying around to pay for something that was not our fault.”

Moye said her followup calls to the city have gone unanswered. A city spokesman also failed to tell News 8 why there was no reimbursement.

The woman said she isn’t placing blame, she just wants her money back.

“I’m not blaming the police department or the fire department, I just want to be reimbursed my money, that’s it.”