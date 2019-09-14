New Haven high school security guard on leave after brining knife to campus, dropping it while breaking up fight

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A high school security guard in New Haven has been placed on paid administrative leave after reportedly having a knife on school grounds.

According to High School in the Community staff, two students got into a fight in the cafeteria on Thursday, and a security guard, Dion Bordeaux, broke it up.

After the scuffle was over, officers found a knife. One of the boys involved was arrested and charged for having the knife on campus.

After video surveillance footage surfaced, Bordeaux came forward and admitted that the knife was his. He said it fell out of his pocket while he was breaking up the fight.

Knives, or other weapons, are not allowed on school property.

Officials said he could be fired and/or face criminal charges in the future.

Charges were dropped against the student.

Superintendent Carol Birks said she is unhappy with Bordeaux’s behavior.

“I am just outraged,” she said. “I cannot believe that an adult would knowingly not admit to doing something wrong and allow a child to take the fall for something they did not do. This is absolutely ridiculous and this behavior will not be tolerated. As soon as I learned of this incident I immediately put that officer on leave.”