New Haven police officers spotted playing football with group of boys in the street

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One News 8 viewer is giving a shoutout to several officers with the New Haven Police Department.

Janet Vega said she was walking along Stevens Street and Davenport Avenue on Saturday when she saw something sweet: uniformed officers throwing a football in the street with a few kids.

So, she took out her cellphone and started to record.

Is not all bad they stop in my neighborhood to play a game of football with the kids I respect them for that we need to see more of this Posted by Janet Vega on Saturday, September 21, 2019

At one point, one officer can be seen holding the football and motioning for the boys to “go deep.”

She told News 8 that the officers “need to be known not only for doing their jobs but for taking their times to spend with the kids.”

Vega said she was happy to see the officers interacting with the boys.

“It’s not all bad,” she said. “They stop in my neighborhood to play a game of football with the kids. I respect them for that. We need to see more of this.”