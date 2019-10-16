Closings
New Haven proposes to makeover three major corridors in city

by: Noelle Gardner

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The City of New Haven wants to change the zoning rules for three major commercial corridors: Grand, Whalley and Dixwell avenues.

Mayor Toni Harp said the goal is to make these vital corridors more vibrant and make it easier to do business in New Haven.

“What I see there is more commercial and more mixed-use,” Harp said. “Some homes, some apartments, and other buildings that will be there for community use.”

Harp said the current zoning rules are outdated.

“What the new zoning ordinance would do was come up with a more modern way of looking at these commercial corridors so that the expense and having to go through the special zoning exception won’t occur anymore,” Harp said.

Some people who live and work in the area said it could use a makeover.

“It needs to be cleaned up,” said resident Ella Wiggins. “A lot of apartments need to be cleaned up.”

The mayor said Dixwell Plaza needs to be updated.

“They are proposing commercial as well as apartments,” Harp explained, “and we are trying to encourage them to do some homeownership housing there as well. So it will be a mixed-use development.”

Residents said they have mixed emotions.

They worry about paying more for rent.

“We want all those stuff but we still want our business to be our business and our rent to be the same,” said Bountou Camara.

“The rent will skyrocket extremely high more than what it is,” resident Kawame McCoy said.

“You’ve got Stop and Shop,” Wiggins said, “you’ve got everything at hand’s reach, so the price will go up.”

New Haven

