New Haven residents, restaurant come together to help poor, homeless for Thanksgiving

by: Kaylee Merchak

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven residents came together to help those less fortunate.

On Wednesday, a group gathered at Christopher Martins Restaurant to sort and pack donated food, clothing, and toiletries.

The items will be given out during a Thanksgiving meal.

It’s all part of the restaurant’s holiday tradition to give back.

“I just feel like Thanksgiving is a good time to give back to those less fortunate or who may need,” Maria Porto.

The dinner will be served Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the restaurant located at 860 State St.

The event is expected to feed and help up to 500 people.

New Haven

