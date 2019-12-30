Breaking News
New Haven teen detained by ICE for months granted asylum
New Haven student detained by ICE for months granted asylum

by: Kaylee Merchak

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Mario Aguilar — the 18-year-old detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement for at least three months — has been granted asylum by an immigration court judge.

Asylum is protection granted by a nation to someone who has left their native country usually as a political refugee.

CT Students for a Dream confirmed the news to News 8 Monday night.

Aguilar, a Guatemalan native, came to the United States when he was 16 to escape death threats from an organized criminal gang in Guatemala and was attending Wilbur Cross High School.

Aguilar was in a car crash back in August and was charged with driving under the influence.

When he went to the Milford courthouse on Sep. 10, ICE officials grabbed him and detained him.

“It’s tough,” Ben Haldman, Aguilar’s attorney, told News 8 during on a rally on Dec. 23. ” He’s been in there for over 100 days. 3 months and that wears on you. He’s in a room with 60 other guys in bunk beds. That’s his entire existence right now. It’s really tough.”

ICE plans to appeal the decision. A release date has not yet been set.

