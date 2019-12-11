New Haven teen dies after 10-year battle with rare brain cancer

*Video above is from a previous story*

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven community is mourning the loss of beloved football player Anthony Longley.

The 13-year-old died Sunday at Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital, surrounded by family, after a years-long battle with brain cancer.

When he was 3-years-old, he was diagnosed with anaplastic ependymoma — a rare form of brain cancer, according to a GoFundMe account.

By the time he was nine, Anthony had undergone numerous procedures, including five major brain surgeries, tracheostomy, and shunt placement.

Friends and family are devastated over the loss.

“The community and the family cannot understand why this happened,” said family friend Rick Briggs. “He has been diagnosed with a rare cancer of his brain since 3-years-old, and then 10 years later to be taken after multiple, multiple surgeries… I… It doesn’t matter. I don’t understand. It doesn’t add up.”

Anthony was an honor student at North Haven Middle School and was involved in the North Haven Youth Football, North Haven Youth Basketball, and North Haven Youth Lacrosse programs.

“His courage and inspiration will be remembered by his friends, teammates, and coaches for the way he battled against an unforgiving opponent,” North Haven Youth Football and Cheer said in a Facebook post.

In April, he got a visit from New England Patriot’s lineman Ted Karras.

Anthony’s wake will be on Wednesday, Dec. 11 from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue.

Funeral services will be Thursday, Dec. 12 at 11:30 am at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Ave.