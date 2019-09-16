New Haven woman says her family is ‘distraught’ after son was falsely accused of bringing a knife to school

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven mother said she and her family are devastated after her son was falsely arrested for bringing a knife to school.

“I knew for sure my son did not have a weapon,” the woman told News 8.

The incident happened last week at High School in the Community.

The ninth-grader was arrested after allegedly getting into a fight with another student in the cafeteria. When security guard, Dion Bordeaux, broke up the scuffle, officers found a knife on the ground.

Officers believed the knife belonged to the student and took him into custody. However, school officials said that after watching video surveillance footage Bordeaux admitted that the weapon was his and charges against the teen were dropped.

The woman, who has been asked to not be identified, said she was hurt.

“I was hurt. I could not believe that this was going on.”

Superintendent of New Haven Public Schools, Carol Birks, said she is unhappy with Bordeaux’s behavior.

“I am just outraged,” she said. “I cannot believe that an adult would knowingly not admit to doing something wrong and allow a child to take the fall for something they did not do. This is absolutely ridiculous and this behavior will not be tolerated. As soon as I learned of this incident I immediately put that officer on leave.”

But the boy’s mother said she’d like an apology as well.

“Why not give the parent of the child a personal call and say that?”

Bordeaux remains on paid administrative leave. He could be fired and/or face criminal charges in the future — a punishment the teen’s mother said is just.

“If you could lie on a child, what else could you do?” [He should be] gone! He shouldn’t be around children.”