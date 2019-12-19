New K-9 class graduates from state police academy

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s graduation day at the state police academy, as Connecticut’s newest four-legged officers took the stage along with their partners.

“I’ve worked hard up until this point,” said State Police Trooper Martin Tartaglino. “Seeing everything finally come to fruition, it’s really a dream come true.” He graduated today with his new K-9 partner, Bowser.

It’s the culmination of 14 weeks of rigorous training.

“It was a very demanding 14 weeks, it’s one of the more challenging law enforcement programs in the state besides our basic recruit curriculum,” said Tartaglino, “but the results are obviously rewarding so to see the end product makes the whole 14 weeks worth it.”

With the training comes great responsibility, something that Tartaglino does not take lightly.

“You’re called when all other options are exhausted,” he said. “You’re looked upon as a leader as a K-9 handler, and I intend to take that out to patrol with me.”

The 10 K-9 teams that graduated in Thursday’s ceremony will go on to serve Connecticut State Police, department of corrections, and local departments.