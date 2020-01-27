New mural honoring Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter Gianna pops up in LA

Video above is raw footage of the mural

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WTNH) — Less than 24 hours after the death of NBA legend Kobe Byrant and his daughter, 13-year-old Gianna, a new mural dedicated to the pair popped up in Los Angeles.

According to KABC, the mural is featured on the corner of Pickford Street and Vineyard Avenue.

The mural depicts the pair smiling and has “Kobe & Gigi Forever” painted on it, along with the phrase “Daddy’s Girl.”

The two were among the nine killed after a helicopter crashed in the Calabasas area of Los Angeles on Sunday.

KABC reports that makeshift memorials have been popping up all across Southern California.