New play shows struggles of reentering society after prison

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A new play is trying to shed the stigma of the second chance.

The show is called “Her Time,” and is based on a true story of a woman trying to start over after returning home from serving 25 years in prison.

The drama was developed by Charles Grady and Steve Driffin.

Grady has combined his FBI career with his passion for theater to send an important message.

The story illustrates the challenges for women reentering society after incarceration.

“When you hear the word reentry it’s not someone else’s problem,” said Grady, “We all have to participate in helping people that come home from incarceration reenter our society.”

Interested parties can see it at Bridgeport’s Klein Memorial Auditorium in three shows on Friday and Saturday.

Web extra: Watch Grady give background of the play’s inspiration — based on a true story.