Newington couple ties the knot at Fenway Park

BOSTON, Mass. (WTNH) — A Newington couple exchanged vows at the same place where they got engaged: Fenway Park.

Drew and Shannon Lanthier got engaged on Opening Day at Fenway Park.

Drew said that the Red Sox got their World Series ring, so Shannon should get one of her own.

The couple was picked from more than a dozen as part of the #GiftOfSox campaign, where the organization fulfills the wishes of fans.

Credit: Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox

The family said they were thrilled for the happy couple, even Shannon’s father, who is a Yankees fan. He donned a Red Sox/Wade Boggs t-shirt during the ceremony.

Marissa McClain, Red Sox senior manager of Art Direction planned the wedding in six days.

She used decorations from her home, the ballpark, and Homegoods, which donated gift cards and a shopping spree.