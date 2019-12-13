News 8 gets a big delivery for our Gr8 Holiday Give

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A very special delivery arrived at News 8’s studio in New Haven: carloads of toys, just in time for our Gr8 Holiday Give toy drive.

It’s all thanks to some very generous viewers.

“We’ve organized this toy drive for News 8, we’re helping out the nighttime team,” said James Bortnick.

Bortnick and group of other do-gooders gathered at Five Below in Trumbull on Friday to buy new toys for kids in need, loading up two SUVs to deliver to News 8.

Bortnick has been organizing the big toy drop for four years.

“We do stuff for charity all year long, but we do it for the kids, anything for the kids, we’ll do,” he said.

Police escorts from Trumbull, CT State Police, and New Haven Police Department helped deliver this precious cargo to 8 Elm St.

The Gr8 Holiday Give gets competitive and that big delivery might just tie up the friendly rivalry between our morning team and night team.

But, the real winners are the kids who get to open up a new toy of Christmas morning.

“It’s a tough time for a lot of people, so it means a lot to us to put a smile on a child’s face,” said Bortnick.

Join us for News 8’s Gr8 Holiday Give toy drive at the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14. Bring a new, unwrapped toy for a kid in need and meet some of your News 8 family.