News 8 remembers the history of the B-17 bomber that caught fire at Bradley Airport

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 looks back at the history of the WWII B-17 military aircraft that caught fire with 13 passengers on board at Bradley International Airport Monday morning.

News 8’s Kent Pierce had the opportunity to fly in the vintage aircraft several times over the last 15 years, accompanied by historians and men who served their country in these planes in WWII.

Related: At least 5 fatalities confirmed in vintage military plane crash, large fire at Bradley Airport

September 2006:

When WWII veteran, Joe Melita of Redding, climbs into the B-17, it’s like he’s stepping back in time. In 1944, he was a radio operator in the U.S. military on a plane just like this.

WWII B-17 aircraft that crashed Monday at Bradley Airport.

Joe explains his job as the man responsible for keeping “in touch with the base. If anything’s coming through from the home base, they would notify me, and it was all done with secret code.”

“Of the planes that we’re seeing here today, there’s only a handful left flying, and to have all three together in one spot is even more unusual,” explained Tim Brady of 3 Wing Flight Services.

The Collings Foundation owns the B-17 along with a B-25 of ‘Doolittle’s Raiders’ fame, and a B-24 Liberator. They fly around the country teaching people some history and letting vets relive their youth.

“If I could fit in my uniform, I’d go right back in again,” said Joe.

“As soon as you board ship, you just get this smell of the aircraft; you’re back where it was,” explained Ed Mastrone of Bridgeport Veterans Affairs.

Ed flew rescue missions in B-17s in WWII. For him, the memories came flooding back. He remembers the cold of flying missions in an unheated plane. Joe says he remembers the sound of gunfire and the dangerous flak in the air as he flew missions over occupied France.

The hope is that the younger generation who sees these planes will remember the sacrifices willingly made by a generation now almost as rare as these planes.

September 2007:

World War II veteran, Chuck Theriault, tells his grandson that the top turret gun was his post for the 30 missions he flew in a B-17 bomber over Germany in World War II. Chuck’s job was to defend the ‘Flying Fortress’ from German fighters.

“I would shoot them and I knew I had hit them because I would see pieces fly off,” Chuck told his grandson.

Jerry O’Neil, the organizer of the Collings Foundation historical events said, “It’s a whole sensory thing if you hop in there. It was their battlefield. This was where they fought.”

WWII B-17 aircraft that crashed Monday at Bradley Airport. Photo: Tara Marshall Day via Reportit!

Chuck may have needed some help getting in the plane on this visit with his grandson, but once they took off, he went back to being the 18-year-old from Wolcott who enlisted right after the attacks on Pearl Harbor.

News 8’s Kent Pierce said of the experience, “Just flying in one of these WWII bombers is amazing enough, but to do so with a guy like Chuck who can tell you first-hand what it’s like to clamber around in this confined space while other planes are shooting at you: that the temperature would drop to sixty below zero in flight and you always had to be tethered to your oxygen supply…well that brings a whole new perspective to the experience. And it’s a perspective we’re quickly losing.”

“In 20 years we’re not going to have any veterans left from WWII,” said O’Neil.

That is why it’s so important to give those veterans one more chance to fly. For Chuck, this was the easiest mission he ever flew.

For 30 missions, Chuck’s B-17 never let him down, and he’s never forgotten it. “If I could hug this airplane, I would do it. I would give it the biggest hug you ever saw,” said Chuck.

And for one more time, the airplane brought Chuck safely back from another mission.