Newtown residents beaming with pride after football team wins state championship on 7-year anniversary of Sandy Hook shooting

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a moment that came down to a 36-yard touchdown pass with seconds left in a tied up game; the catch made the Newtown Nighthawks undefeated state champions.

It’s the team’s first state championship since 1992.

The game was played seven years to the day of the horrible tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School that took 26 lives.

RELATED: Sandy Hook memorial plans taking shape 7 years after tragic shooting

For a day that would otherwise be somber for the community, the team brought them a sense of pride.

“From being such a sad day to being such a happy day, we want to celebrate being happy,” a community member said.

“They should put up a banner just because of it being Dec. 14,” another community member added.

One of the linebackers on the team, Benjamin Pinto, lost his younger brother in the shooting.

“His brother is one of the ones who passed away.” They continued to say the young football player, “brought pride to the town and we’re very happy about it.”

Many residents also proud of the high school team for the national attention they got.

The Nighthawks appeared on the Sunday Night Football Halftime Show, the players, coaches, cheerleaders and the mascot praised for their new state championship title.