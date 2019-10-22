NHPS releases list of school providing free breakfast, lunch for all students

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Several New Haven public schools will be providing free breakfast and lunch to all students.

The announcement came after the New Haven Board of Education’s participation in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) as part of the National School Lunch Program for school year 2019-2020.

The following schools are participating:

Barnard

Hill Central

Worthington Hooker

John Daniels

Truman

Conte West Hills

Ross/Woodward

Strong 21st Century

Roberto Clemente

Bishop Woods

Engineering Science University Magnet School (ESUMS)

Betsy Ross

Wilbur Cross

James HillHouse

Hill Regional Career

Cooperative Arts & Magnet

High School in the Community (HSC)

Sound

Metropolitan Business Academy

New Haven Academy

Dr. Reginald Mayo Early Childhood School

East Rock

Fair Haven

Clinton Ave.

Nathan Hale

Benjamin Jepson

John Martinez

Quinnipiac

Columbus

Beecher

Brennan-Rogers

Davis Academy

Edgewood

Lincoln-Bassett

Mauro/Sheridan

Wexler-Grant

West Rock Academy

Troup

King/Robinson

Celentano

Riverside

Elm City Montessori

Booker T. Washington

Staffers said household income applications are no longer required to determine eligibility for free or reduced meals at schools participating in the CEP.