News 8’s Sam Kantrow has today’s top stories and the latest weather forecast.

NHPS releases list of school providing free breakfast, lunch for all students

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Several New Haven public schools will be providing free breakfast and lunch to all students.

The announcement came after the New Haven Board of Education’s participation in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) as part of the National School Lunch Program for school year 2019-2020.

The following schools are participating:

  • Barnard
  • Hill Central
  • Worthington Hooker
  • John Daniels
  • Truman
  • Conte West Hills
  • Ross/Woodward
  • Strong 21st Century
  • Roberto Clemente
  • Bishop Woods
  • Engineering Science University Magnet School (ESUMS)
  • Betsy Ross
  • Wilbur Cross
  • James HillHouse
  • Hill Regional Career
  • Cooperative Arts & Magnet
  • High School in the Community (HSC)
  • Sound
  • Metropolitan Business Academy
  • New Haven Academy
  • Dr. Reginald Mayo Early Childhood School
  • East Rock
  • Fair Haven
  • Clinton Ave.
  • Nathan Hale
  • Benjamin Jepson
  • John Martinez
  • Quinnipiac
  • Columbus
  • Beecher
  • Brennan-Rogers
  • Davis Academy
  • Edgewood
  • Lincoln-Bassett
  • Mauro/Sheridan
  • Wexler-Grant
  • West Rock Academy
  • Troup
  • King/Robinson
  • Celentano
  • Riverside
  • Elm City Montessori
  • Booker T. Washington

Staffers said household income applications are no longer required to determine eligibility for free or reduced meals at schools participating in the CEP.

