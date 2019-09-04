North Haven caregiver accused of secretly taping patient, putting video on Snapchat

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A caregiver in North Haven has quit her job after reportedly filming a male patient and putting the video on Snapchat.

The incident happened at Montowese Health & Rehabilitation Center.

The video shows the man rolling back and forth in his wheelchair with the caption “give me my grilled cheese that’s it” and seven laughing emojis.

Marcus Alexander, 32, told News 8 that he’s upset over the “outrageous” treatment of his father.

“I felt like she was mocking him and it hurt me deeply,” he said.



Alexander said he’s close with his father, but said their bond deepened when his hero was diagnosed with epilepsy.

He said his jaw dropped when he learned that someone was mocking his hero.

“I drove straight there as soon as I got out of work,” Alexander said. “I drove straight to the place and I basically was like, ‘What is going on?'”

Staff at Montowese admitted the incident happened, adding that they alerted state licensing authorities and police.

They also confirmed that the caregiver is no longer an employee.

Montowese released a statement saying that it has a “zero-tolerance for any type of abuse or neglect of its patients and residents and expects its employees to follow multiple policies prohibiting filming or photographing of its residents and patients.”

Alexander said he hopes the worker learned her lesson and will act differently in the future.

“I don’t want no one to go to jail, you know. I just hope it’s a learned lesson for her in whatever job she gets again to never do nothing stupid like this again.”