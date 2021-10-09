Norwich home consumed in flames on Beebe Road

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH)– Norwich police are investigating after a house was engulfed with flames Saturday morning.

According to reports, police received several calls of a house on fire at 22 Beebe Rd. When police arrived, the house was overtaken by flames.

No one was in the home due to the house being listed for sale.

Investigators believe there is a suspicious cause to what started the fire.

Norwich Police say anyone with information about the incident should contact Investigator Scott Dupointe at 860-886-5561, extension # 3141. You can also email sdupointe@cityofnorwich.org or call the Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at 860-886-5561.

No further information has been given at this time. Stay up to date with the latest news at WTNH.com and the News 8 app.