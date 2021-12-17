Norwich Public Schools closed following social media threat, police investigating

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — All Norwich Public Schools will be closed on Friday after several students received a social media story alleging a threat to the school Thursday night.

Teachers Memorial Global Studies Magnet Middle School parents contacted their principal to report a Snapchat story sent to their children made by someone who they believe attends Norwich Public Schools.

Norwich Public Schools Superintendent Kristen Stringfellow sent a letter out to families and staff, writing the threat included a picture of what appeared to be a handgun.

“The principal immediately called me and we contacted the Norwich Police Department to alert them of the potential threat,” Superintendent Stringfellow wrote. “NPD began their investigation and visited the homes of the students who were alleged to be involved.”

As of early Friday morning, NPD has not determined the credibility of the threat.

“I was not willing to risk the safety of our students and staff,” wrote Superintendent Stringfellow. “Therefore, out of an abundance of caution, I am canceling school today in all Norwich schools so that the police can fully investigate this matter before staff and students return to school.”

Superintendent Stringfellow plans to resume classes on Dec. 20.