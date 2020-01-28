NTSB focusing on weather, history of pilot and chopper in crash that killed Kobe Bryant

CALABASAS, Calif. (WTNH) — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is in Calabasas, California, investigating the cause of a helicopter crash that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, and seven others.

According to investigators, the Sikorsky S-76 that crashed into a rugged Calabasas hillside Sunday was flying during foggy conditions, which were considered dangerous enough that local law enforcement grounded their choppers.

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined. NTSB will be on scene for the next five days to survey and collect “perishable evidence.”

RELATED: Former, current UConn Huskies, coaches remember Kobe Bryant, daughter Gigi

The debris field is described as bigger than a football field, spanning an area of 500 to 600 feet. During a news conference Monday, investigators said the wreckage was found on both sides of the hill.

Weather is one factor NTSB is looking into. They even asked the public to send photos they may have taken in the area that morning to witness@ntsb.gov.

Investigators are also looking into the pilot’s history, the chopper’s maintenance records, and the records of its owner and operator.

During the news conference, NTSB’s Jennifer Homendy said the Sikorsky S-76 did not carry a “black box” — a device that records flight data — and was not required to have one. However, the pilot did have an iPad that had some data, including a flight plan and weather briefings.

RELATED: New mural honoring Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter Gianna pops up in LA

A preliminary report should be released from NTSB within 10 days.

Among the deceased are the pilot, Ara Zobayan, and John Altobelli, his wife Keri, and their daughter Alyssa. Altobelli was a college baseball coach who also coached in the Cape Cod league – managing, among others, Yankees star Aaron Judge.

Christina Mauser, another victim of the crash, was a basketball coach at Harbor Day School – the school attended by Gianna Bryant. Sarah Chester and her daughter, Payton – another member of Gianna’s basketball team were also victims.