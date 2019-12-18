NTSB releases cause of 2017 North Branford plane crash that killed NASCAR legend, pilot

In this Sept. 16, 2005 file photo, Ted Christopher celebrates his victory in the Busch North Series Sylvania 125 at the New Hampshire International Speedway in Loudon, N.H. NASCAR officials say modified championship racer Christopher was one of two people killed when a small plane crashed in Connecticut. The Federal Aviation Administration confirms that two people were aboard a Mooney M20C plane that went down in a wooded area near the North Branford-Guilford border shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. NASCAR says Christopher and the plane’s pilot died. (AP Photo/Jon-Pierre Lasseigne, File)

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released the cause of the 2017 plane crash in North Branford that killed NASCAR legend Ted Christopher and the plane’s pilot, Charles Dundas.

In Nov. 2017, the crash was ruled an accident.

According to a report, the cause of the crash was a “total loss of engine power due to fuel starvation as the result of foreign object debris in the fuel selector valve.”

It went on to say that Dundas’ low cruising altitude reduced the time to troubleshoot the issue and “afforded fewer forced landing site options, and improper maintenance of the airplane, which allowed a portion of a shop towel into the fuel system.”

It is unclear when the towel debris was introduced to the fuel system.

Officials said they were also unable to find the airplane’s maintenance logs.

The towel fibers found in the valve were about 5/8 inches in length and about 3/8 inches in width. The report states they also covered roughly 5% of the fuel drain screen.

Investigators found that the plane, which was flying from Plainville to Long Island, hit pine trees in a “nose-down attitude” before coming to rest against trees in a nose-down position on its right side.

An autopsy performed by the State of Connecticut and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that both men died from blunt injuries to the head and chest.

Christopher and Dundas had been flying together for over 10 years.