Officials to give update on missing Meriden woman

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials will hold a news conference on Friday to give an update on Perrie Mason — the Meriden woman who went missing earlier this month.

The conference will be streamed live on News 8’s website and mobile app at 2 p.m.

Authorities widened their search for the 31-year-old after human remains were found in Waterbury on Wednesday night. Officials have yet to identify the remains but said they could be connected to Mason’s case.

Mason, who recently moved to Connecticut from Hawaii with her two children, was reported missing by her fiancé, 38-year-old Jason Watson. Court documents state he told officers Perrie was mad at him and might be at a friend’s house.

Perrie’s sister, who lives in Georgia, said the pair had recently broken up over a heated argument. She said the couple got into a fight on August 15.

She told officials that Perrie bit Watson and he “choked her unconscious.”

Watson has been in jail for domestic violence charges including strangulation and assault. He is being held under a $500,000 bond.

He is considered the prime suspect in the case but has not been officially charged.

