ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — An Orange police officer was hit by a car Thursday night.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. on Marsh Hill Road.

Reports state the unidentified officer was called to the area for a truck fire.

When he arrived, he got out of his cruiser to help the driver and was hit by a passing car.

Officials said he suffered lower extremity injuries and was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital.