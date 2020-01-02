Palm reader told client her daughter was ‘possessed by demon,’ said she needed $71K to banish it, Massachusetts police say

SOMERSET, Mass. (WTNH) — A Massachusetts woman is behind bars after police said she used her palm reading business to steal more than $70,000 from a client.

According to Somerset police, 37-year-old Tracey Milanovich operated Tracy’s Psychic Palm Reader, where she read customers’ palms and told their futures.

On Dec. 17, a woman told police that Milanovich convinced her that a demon possessed her daughter. Milanovich claimed that large sums of cash and household items were needed to banish the spirit.

Officers said she took roughly $71,000 from the victim, who also purchased household items for her like towels and bedding.

Milanovich, of Somerset, was arrested on Dec. 27 and charged with six counts of obtaining property over $250 by trick, larceny over $1,200, and intimidation of a witness.

Potential victims are asked to contact Somerset Police Officer Donald Cormier at (508) 679-2138.