68-year-old man struck, killed while crossing street in Middletown 

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 68-year-old man was killed Thursday night after he was struck by a car.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. near Newfield and Westfield streets in Middletown.

Police said the unidentified man was crossing the street when he was hit by a Dodge Durango, driven by a 28-year-old man.

The victim was treated on scene and then taken to Middlesex Hospital where he later died.

The driver was unharmed. Officers did not say if he would be charged.

The crash is still under investigation. Those with information are asked to call (860) 638-4063.

WTNH is not naming the driver because he is currently not charged.

