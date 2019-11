WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford police are investigating after someone was shot at the department’s indoor firearms range on 17 Brixton St.

Officers said the wounded party was not a West Hartford Police Department employee.

The unidentified person sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Police did not release any more information.

