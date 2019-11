WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y. (WTNH) — One person was struck by a Metro-North train in New York on Monday.

Officials said the incident is causing 30-40 minute delays on the New Haven Line.

The incident happened before 6:30 somewhere in between the Pelham and Mt. Vernon East stops in New York.

Metro-North said trains are unable to stop at those stations.

New Haven Line delays of 30 to 45 minutes due to a person being struck by a train in the vicinity of Pelham/Mt. Vernon East. Westbound trains are currently unable to stop at Pelham and Mt. Vernon East. Customers should travel to Fordham then Eastbound to these stations. — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) November 18, 2019

Officials have not identified the person or commented on their condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.