Peter Manfredonia arrested in Maryland after reportedly killing 2 men in Connecticut

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WTNH) — Police in Hagerstown, Maryland, have arrested Peter Manfredonia after a six-day manhunt.

He was taken into custody Wednesday night at a Pilot truck stop near the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, WDVM reports.

**UPDATE**Suspect, Peter Manfredonia has been found & is in custody. CSP Eastern District Major Crime are on scene in Hagerstown, MD. No injuries to any law enforcement personnel or Manfredonia. More info will be provided on Thurs, May 28 @PAStatePolice @FBINewHaven @FBI @MDSP pic.twitter.com/QFnUDuOqn0 — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 28, 2020

Manfredonia is accused of killing two men in Connecticut and then evading troopers and police for six days.

Around 9 a.m. Friday, May 22, Manfredonia allegedly attacked two men with an edged weapon on Mirtl Road in Willington. One of his alleged victims, 62-year-old Theodore DeMers, died from his injuries.

Family told News 8 the retired U.S. Marine was helping Manfredonia, who had said his motorcycle had broken down and run out of gas. DeMers’ family said that is when Manfredonia attacked him with a machete, cutting off his arm and leaving him bleeding in the street.

On Sunday, May 22, officials said he also held a homeowner on Turnpike Road in Willington against his will and stole supplies including food, firearms and the victim’s truck.

That same day, Manfredonia reportedly killed his second victim, 23-year-old Nicholas J. Eisele, whose body was found in a home on Roosevelt Drive in Derby. Connecticut State Police said that’s when he stole a black 2016 Volkswagen Jetta and abducted a female from the residence.

Both the vehicle and woman were found around 1:30 p.m. in Paterson, New Jersey. She identified Manfredonia as her kidnapper.

Sometime Sunday afternoon, troopers with Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) discovered that he had been dropped off by an Uber in front of a Walmart in East Stroudsburg. After viewing security footage, they were able to determine that he was last seen walking behind the Walmart with a duffel bag believed to contain firearms.

On Wednesday afternoon, PSP received a tip that Manfredonia might be in Hagerstown, Maryland.

The tip said that witness descriptions in a Chambersburg, Pennsylvania convenience store matched Manfredonia, and the car stolen from Manfredonia’s last known location was found near the store. Troopers were able to determine that the person in the surveillance footage took an Uber from there to Hagerstown.

It is unknown at this time where Manfredonia was from Wednesday morning until the time he was taken into custody that evening. Connecticut State Police said neither law enforcement personnel nor the suspect were harmed. They said more information would be released Thursday.

Mike Dolan, the attorney for the family of Manfredonia, released the following statement after his arrest:

His family is relieved that Peter has brought this to a peaceful conclusion.

On Monday, Dolan said Manfredonia has struggled with mental health issues for years.

“You won’t be surprised to hear that Peter has struggled with mental health issues over the past several years,” he said. “He sought the help of a number of therapists, and he’s had the support of his parents and loved ones to help him through those struggles.”

However, family and friends troopers spoke with said this behavior was unlike Manfredonia.

“This is not who you are,” his loved ones said via Troopers at a Tuesday news conference. “We want you to be able to tell your story. We are here to listen to you…We [all] want a peaceful end to this…We are waiting to hear from you; we want to hear from you…Please call us.”