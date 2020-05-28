Peter Manfredonia represents himself in Maryland court, waives extradition to CT

(WTNH)– Peter Manfredonia, the UConn student accused of killing two men in Connecticut, represented himself and waived his extradition in a court appearance in Maryland on Thursday.

Manfredonia was captured in Maryland Wednesday after a multi-state manhunt. He appeared in a Washington County District Court room Thursday via videoconferencing from jail.

Related: Peter Manfredonia arrested in Maryland after reportedly killing 2 men in Connecticut, mug shot released by police

Manfredonia answered the judge on his own behalf, declining representation. However, a public defender was present on the call.

Manfredonia also waived his extradition, surrendering voluntarily to be moved back to Connecticut.

Related: Manfredonia arrested: What we know about the double homicide suspect, his deep roots in Sandy Hook

“The state of Connecticut has requested that you be returned there for trial for an alleged crime of murder,” said Judge Terry Myers to Manfredonia.

Connecticut authorities now have 30 days to transfer Manfredonia from the Maryland jail where he is currently being held.