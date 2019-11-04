Pilot killed after plane nosedives into New Bedford cemetery

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The pilot of a plane that crashed into a New Bedford cemetery Monday afternoon has died, according to New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell.

The plane nosedived into Rural Cemetery on Dartmouth Avenue around 3 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told WPRI the Cessna 150 crashed soon after taking off from New Bedford Regional Airport.

The pilot was the only person aboard the plane at the time of the crash, according to Mitchell. The pilot’s identity is unknown at this time.

Verna Kendall said she heard the crash from inside the kitchen of her home on Weaver Street.

“This is an awful thing too close to home. If it had been closer it would have hit a house,” she said.

Courtesy of Flightradar24.com

“It’s a mangled mess to tell you the truth,” her husband James Kendall added.

According to Flightradar24.com, the plane briefly flew over Rhode Island before crashing.

New Bedford Regional Airport serves New Bedford and the entire Southcoast region of Massachusetts. Rural Cemetery opened in 1837 and compromises of 100 acres of burial grounds.