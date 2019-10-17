Plainfield pastor says homeless woman broke into church, pulled knife on him

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman is behind bars for allegedly breaking into a Plainfield church and threatening the pastor with a knife.

Just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, police received a call from the pastor at Central Assembly of God stating that a woman, later identified as 45-year-old Jennifer McCroby, was in the building after hours.

He asked her how she got in and she told him that she broke in. Reports state McCroby then pulled a large knife from her belt.

The pastor said he then backed away and called police.

When state troopers and police arrived, they determined that she broke in through the back of the building and exited the same way.

McCroby was later found in a back room, lying on the floor underneath a plastic tarp and wrapped in a shower curtain.

It was later determined that McCroby was homeless.

She was arrested and charged with burglary first-degree, criminal trespass first-degree, criminal mischief third-degree, reckless endangerment first-degree, threatening second-degree, carrying a dangerous weapon, and possession of less than a ½ oz of marijuana.