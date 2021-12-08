Plainfield PD: Two injured during a three-way motor vehicle collision

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a three-way motor vehicle collision in front of the Plainfield High School early Wednesday morning.

During an investigation, police determined that a Jeep driven by Cynthia Steenson, 54, of Rhode Island, was traveling northbound on Putnam Road when she rear-ended a Mini Cooper, driven by 29-year-old Lydia Mackela of Plainfield.

The collision resulted in Mackela colliding with the rear of a Dodge Grand Caravan.

Both Steenson and Mackela were transported to Backus Hospital in Norwich to treat injuries.

Central Village Fire Department, American Ambulance, and Mortlake Ambulance also responded to the scene.