Breaking News
Police called to Dulos residence in Farmington

Police called to Dulos residence in Farmington

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FARMINGON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police were called to the Farmington residence of Fotis Dulos Thursday afternoon. Sources tell News 8 that Fotis Dulos’ family has been trying to remove items from the residence.

The Superior Court of Hartford issued a motion on Thursday precluding any personal property from being removed from the home. In the motion, the court stated:

“At this point, the issue exists as to the contents of that house and the rights to that personal property. There has been no inventory made of the house. There needs to be an exercise of control of the disposition of the personal property for the benefit of the Fotis Dulos Estate and the plaintiff. “

Motion filed by Superior Court of Hartford

Upon his client’s death, attorney Norm Pattis said Dulos’ legal team has filed a “motion to substitute an estate for Fotis Dulos for him as a defendant to force the state to show its hand in a trial filled with evidence we think that amounts to no more than innuendo and unsupported suspicion.”

Dulos died on January 30, after being found unresponsive after an apparent suicide attempt two days before inside the garage of the property at 4 Jefferson Crossing.

Fotis Dulos’ former girlfriend Michelle Troconis is scheduled to appear in Stamford Superior Court Friday. Troconis faces conspiracy to commit murder charges in the case related to Fotis’ estranged wife Jennifer Dulos. Troconis changed her legal team in the case this week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Author comes to CT to shine spotlight on domestic violence

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Author comes to CT to shine spotlight on domestic violence"

Sen. Bleumenthal to announce federal funding for rape kits

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Sen. Bleumenthal to announce federal funding for rape kits"

Mike Bloomberg 2020 campaign to host meet-up in Hartford

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Mike Bloomberg 2020 campaign to host meet-up in Hartford"

Hartford celebrates life of former Mayor Carrie Saxon Perry, the capitol's first female African-American mayor

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford celebrates life of former Mayor Carrie Saxon Perry, the capitol's first female African-American mayor"

State of the State: Sen. Martin Looney (D)

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "State of the State: Sen. Martin Looney (D)"

Wethersfield mayor trying to track down how hypodermic needles are washing up on town beach

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Wethersfield mayor trying to track down how hypodermic needles are washing up on town beach"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss