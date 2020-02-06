Police called to Dulos residence in Farmington

FARMINGON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police were called to the Farmington residence of Fotis Dulos Thursday afternoon. Sources tell News 8 that Fotis Dulos’ family has been trying to remove items from the residence.

The Superior Court of Hartford issued a motion on Thursday precluding any personal property from being removed from the home. In the motion, the court stated:

“At this point, the issue exists as to the contents of that house and the rights to that personal property. There has been no inventory made of the house. There needs to be an exercise of control of the disposition of the personal property for the benefit of the Fotis Dulos Estate and the plaintiff. “ Motion filed by Superior Court of Hartford

Upon his client’s death, attorney Norm Pattis said Dulos’ legal team has filed a “motion to substitute an estate for Fotis Dulos for him as a defendant to force the state to show its hand in a trial filled with evidence we think that amounts to no more than innuendo and unsupported suspicion.”

Dulos died on January 30, after being found unresponsive after an apparent suicide attempt two days before inside the garage of the property at 4 Jefferson Crossing.

Fotis Dulos’ former girlfriend Michelle Troconis is scheduled to appear in Stamford Superior Court Friday. Troconis faces conspiracy to commit murder charges in the case related to Fotis’ estranged wife Jennifer Dulos. Troconis changed her legal team in the case this week.