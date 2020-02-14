Police have car surrounded on 84 in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have a car surrounded on 84 Westbound in Waterbury, following a multi-town chase, and the driver is in custody.

Around 2:15pm an officer was making a traffic stop in East Hartford. The female driver fled the scene, hitting the officer in the process.

The condition of officer is currently unknown.

Connecticut State Police Troop A is involved in the incident as of this time.





