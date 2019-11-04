Police investigating after car windows, windshields shot at in West Haven neighborhood

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in West Haven are investigating a string of car shootings that happened early Monday.

Officers said at least six cars were shot at with either a BB or pellet gun near Center Street.

Damian Torres told News 8 that he woke up to find his mother’s car window had been shattered.

“Last year, it was someone breaking into our car,” Torres said. “This year, it’s the BB guns.”

Residents in the neighborhood said they’re shaken up.

“Everybody’s nervous,” said Frank Moore, whose windshield was damaged. “Everybody’s — as you can see — scared to come out of their houses right now.”

Moore said he’s just thankful that no one was hurt.

“This is material stuff,” he said. “Thank God nobody got in it [the car]. Thank god nobody was hurt.”

Moore said these incidents are becoming too common and that he no longer wants his children playing outside or near windows.