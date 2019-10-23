Police issue warning about online dating safety after man was robbed, pistol-whipped by potential date in Hamden

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are reminding people using date apps to do their homework before meeting up in person.

The warning came days after a man was robbed at gunpoint and pistol-whipped after meeting up with a potential date.

Police said the attackers used the dating app to lure him to the location and steal his cellphone and some cash.

Related: 2 arrested after reportedly threatening man with gun, stealing his iPhone on UHart campus

Officers said people should do the following: always meet in public during a first date and not go to each other’s homes.

Meet in public spaces.

Use unique photos for your dating profile.

Avoid using a lot of personal details.

Using the dating app’s messaging system.

Setup Google Voice phone number just for dating.

Keep cash on hand.

Carry a self-defense tool.

Park in well-lit areas.

Hartford resident Tim Johnson said he tries to follow those suggestions when online dating.

“Try to meet up in places that are public,” Johnson said. “Know where you’re parking your car; how you’re getting back.”

Related: Hartford police create ‘meetup spot’ for internet purchase exchanges