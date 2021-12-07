Police presence increased at Waterbury Career Academy High School following social media threat

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury Police are investigating a threat made on social media involving a school identified as “Career” early Tuesday morning.

WPD is working with Waterbury Career Academy High School’s administration in the investigation. The administration has notified parents about this incident.

Police presence will be increased throughout the school day for precautionary measures.

No further information has been given.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at (203)-574-6941 or Crime Stopper anonymous tip line at (203)-755-1234

