BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man and a pregnant woman were hurt after a stairway collapsed Friday night.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Clinton Avenue.

According to the Bridgeport Fire Department, the exterior stairway that collapsed was in a three-family home.

The pair was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Fire officials are not sure what caused the incident.