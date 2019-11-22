Preschoolers learning the importance of charity in New Haven

Top News

by: Suzie Hunter

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Preschool is a time children learn their ABCs and 123s, but the kids at The Learning Experience in New Haven are studying how to give back. 

“We teach them that it doesn’t matter how big or small you are, but the size of your heart,” said owner Shital Patel.

The tiniest kids with the biggest hearts — and Patel said she sees a difference every day. 

“Learning philanthropy has made a difference,” she said. “We see the children being more kind and compassionate in the classroom as well.”

It’s all about starting them young; the teachers take the curriculum the preschoolers are learning every month and add a charitable twist.

They’re not just learning, they’re doing. These preschoolers just wrapped up their November food drive. Their next project is donating mittens to people in need. 

“Our December curriculum is weather reports,” said Patel, “so it fits right in, what you need to stay warm, and how not everyone has the means to get those things”

For Patel, it’s about teaching kindness and compassion young to make a big difference later. 

“Teaching them to give back and help others is hopefully a value that they’re going to keep for the rest of their lives.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Preschoolers learning the importance of charity in New Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Preschoolers learning the importance of charity in New Haven"

West Haven family adopts 5-year-old boy, court opens up proceedings to raise awareness

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "West Haven family adopts 5-year-old boy, court opens up proceedings to raise awareness"

Wallingford Police hold Stuff-a-Cruiser to collect donations for food pantry

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Wallingford Police hold Stuff-a-Cruiser to collect donations for food pantry"

Students at Notre Dame High School pack thousands of meals for orphans in Haiti

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Students at Notre Dame High School pack thousands of meals for orphans in Haiti"

Waterbury school board member, husband charged with money laundering in narcotics investigation

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterbury school board member, husband charged with money laundering in narcotics investigation"

Yale Women's soccer coach leaves job amid sexual misconduct allegations

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Yale Women's soccer coach leaves job amid sexual misconduct allegations"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss