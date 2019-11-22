Preschoolers learning the importance of charity in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Preschool is a time children learn their ABCs and 123s, but the kids at The Learning Experience in New Haven are studying how to give back.

“We teach them that it doesn’t matter how big or small you are, but the size of your heart,” said owner Shital Patel.

The tiniest kids with the biggest hearts — and Patel said she sees a difference every day.

“Learning philanthropy has made a difference,” she said. “We see the children being more kind and compassionate in the classroom as well.”

It’s all about starting them young; the teachers take the curriculum the preschoolers are learning every month and add a charitable twist.

They’re not just learning, they’re doing. These preschoolers just wrapped up their November food drive. Their next project is donating mittens to people in need.

“Our December curriculum is weather reports,” said Patel, “so it fits right in, what you need to stay warm, and how not everyone has the means to get those things”

For Patel, it’s about teaching kindness and compassion young to make a big difference later.

“Teaching them to give back and help others is hopefully a value that they’re going to keep for the rest of their lives.”