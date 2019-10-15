Price Chopper, Market 32 recall white, yellow American cheese over possible metal contamination

SCHENECTADY, NY (WTNH) — Price Chopper and Market 32 have issued a voluntary recall of Great Lakes Cheeses white and yellow American cheese due to the “possible presence of small metal foreign matter on the surface.”

The recall affects fresh sliced to order, pre-sliced grab ‘n go, and “cheese ends.”

All cheeses are sold in the deli department and packaged under the Market 32 label.

Included UPC codes are: 27667500000, 2258910000, 2258900000, 22590400000, 22591400000, 27667400000, 22597500000 and 22597600000.

The company also announced a recall of the following prepared foods:

Price Chopper and Market 32 stores have removed all affected products. Customers are advised to return their products to their closest store for a refund.

More information can be found on the company’s website or by calling (440) 834-2500.