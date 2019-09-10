Live blog at 8pm: Primary election coverage across Connecticut

(WTNH) — The 2019 primary elections happened across 23 towns in Connecticut on Tuesday.

Ahead of the elections, News 8 covered two major mayoral debates: Hartford and New Haven.

During the debates, the candidates discussed their plans for the future, job growth, taxes, and more.

Below are the winners for the mayoral races.

The list will be updated as the winners are announced. The winners’ names will be in bold print.

Bridgeport – Democratic

Joseph P. Ganim

Marilyn Moore

Bridgeport – Republican

John Rodriguez

Ethan Book

Dishon J. Francis

Hamden – Democratic

Curt Balzano Leng

Lauren Garrett

Hartford – Democratic

Luke Bronin

Eddie Perez

Brandon L. McGee, Jr.

Middletown – Democratic

Mary A. Bartolotta

Benjamin D. Florsheim

William J. Russo

Geen G. Thazhampallath

New Haven – Democratic

Toni N. Harp

Justin M. Elicker

East Haven – Republican

“Big” Steve Tracey

Salvatore R. Maltese

West Haven – Democratic

Nancy Rossi

Debbie Collins

Edward O’Brien

West Haven – Republican

Michele P. Gregorio

Steven R. Mullins