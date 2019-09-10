Live blog at 8pm: Primary election coverage across Connecticut

(WTNH) — The 2019 primary elections happened across 23 towns in Connecticut on Tuesday.
Ahead of the elections, News 8 covered two major mayoral debates: Hartford and New Haven.
During the debates, the candidates discussed their plans for the future, job growth, taxes, and more.
Below are the winners for the mayoral races.
The list will be updated as the winners are announced. The winners’ names will be in bold print.
Bridgeport – Democratic
Joseph P. Ganim
Marilyn Moore
Bridgeport – Republican
John Rodriguez
Ethan Book
Dishon J. Francis
Hamden – Democratic
Curt Balzano Leng
Lauren Garrett
Hartford – Democratic
Luke Bronin
Eddie Perez
Brandon L. McGee, Jr.
Middletown – Democratic
Mary A. Bartolotta
Benjamin D. Florsheim
William J. Russo
Geen G. Thazhampallath
New Haven – Democratic
Toni N. Harp
Justin M. Elicker
East Haven – Republican
“Big” Steve Tracey
Salvatore R. Maltese
West Haven – Democratic
Nancy Rossi
Debbie Collins
Edward O’Brien
West Haven – Republican
Michele P. Gregorio
Steven R. Mullins