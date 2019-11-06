Pringles to release ‘Friendsgiving Feast’ chips for Thanksgiving

(WTNH)– Pringles is releasing a new set of limited edition, Thanksgiving-themed chips.

The “Friendsgiving Feast” comes with six different flavors of chip: turkey, chicken, duck, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie.

RED HOT TRIPLE BIRD ALERT!!! Don’t miss Pringles Friendsgiving Feast, featuring The Turducken Stack, dropping in limited quantities on Thursday at 12pm ET here: https://t.co/MYfOPw38hd. We’d start refreshing that page now. pic.twitter.com/A5M2TxuRPw — Pringles (@Pringles) November 5, 2019

Foodies can stack the chips to make their own Thanksgiving meal.

They can stack the turkey, chicken, and duck-flavored chips on top of each other to create a “Turducken” experience.

The box retails for $15.99 and will go on sale Thursday at 12 p.m. on the company’s website.

The brand’s last Thanksgiving-themed chips — which featured favorites like mashed potatoes, creamed corn, green bean casserole, and more — sold out in less than an hour.