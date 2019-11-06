Pringles to release ‘Friendsgiving Feast’ chips for Thanksgiving

by: Kaylee Merchak

(WTNH)– Pringles is releasing a new set of limited edition, Thanksgiving-themed chips.

The “Friendsgiving Feast” comes with six different flavors of chip: turkey, chicken, duck, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie. 

Foodies can stack the chips to make their own Thanksgiving meal.

They can stack the turkey, chicken, and duck-flavored chips on top of each other to create a “Turducken” experience.

The box retails for $15.99 and will go on sale Thursday at 12 p.m. on the company’s website

The brand’s last Thanksgiving-themed chips — which featured favorites like mashed potatoes, creamed corn, green bean casserole, and more — sold out in less than an hour.

