Boys and Girls Club of New Haven to remain open

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Boys and Girls Club of New Haven will now remain open following an announcement earlier this week that it was closing its doors.

Mayor Toni Harp announced an agreement Thursday among the city, New Haven Public Schools, the Housing Authority of New Haven, the Community Foundation for Greater New Haven, and the Boys and Girls Club of New Haven to continue to provide after-school programming for children at the Boys and Girls Club of New Haven.

The agreement was to relocate the after-school programming to Roberto Clemente School, preserving the schedule and logistics for families through Dec. 18.

A letter containing the details of the change co-signed by Mayor Harp, NHPS Interim Superintendent Dr. Iline Tracey, New Haven Board of Education President Darnell Goldson, and HANH Executive Director Karen Dubois Walton was sent out to families Thursday evening.

“This short-notice circumstance presented itself with no easy answer: the Boys and Girls Club is a private entity with what seem to be insurmountable, short-term financial difficulties. With thanks to my staff, NHPS staff, and Dr. DuBois-Walton and her staff at the housing authority, we identified resources and a location – and addressed transportation issues – to help these families resolve what would otherwise have been a childcare emergency.” – New Haven Mayor Toni Harp

On Tuesday, The Boys and Girls Club of New Haven unexpectedly announced it would close its doors, leaving some 250 children and their families without after-school activities.