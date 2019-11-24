Protesters storm the field during Yale-Harvard football game, demand end to support of fossil fuel companies

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — At the annual Harvard vs. Yale football game Saturday, hundreds of protesters stormed the field.

It was THE protest at THE game. Not all of the action in the storied rivalry between the Harvard and Yale football teams this weekend happened with the players.

Towards the end of halftime, about 200 protesters stormed the field and occupied it about an hour.

Students in the stands and on the field held banners with phrases like, “Nobody Wins: Harvard and Yale Are Complicit” and “Yale and Harvard Students United for Climate Justice.”

The protesters were members of two activist groups representing the two Ivy League schools at the game: Fossil Free Yale and Divest Harvard.

Their demand is that both schools divest their interests in fossil fuel companies that contribute to climate change. They also say both universities are profiting off of the current debt crisis that’s impacting Puerto Rico.

“There is no meaningful climate action without climate justice. We’re tired of Harvard and Yale ignoring our voices. Today is an unprecedented escalation of our fight to hold our universities accountable for their unethical investments.” – Ilana Cohen, Divest Harvard, Harvard class of 2022

The protest delayed the start of the second half of the game.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont was at the game. During the protest, he walked towards midfield in an unsuccessful effort to encourage the protesters to continue their protest on the sidelines.

Yale campus police officers and New Haven officers eventually moved in and got the group to clear the field, but not before the protesters achieved their purpose and got national attention thanks to the ESPN crew that was broadcasting the game and the protest to the entire country.

The protest got extra attention because famed Law and Order actor and Yale alum, Sam Waterston, was arrested along with other protesters. He was later released.

Actor Sam Waterston protests with Yale/Harvard game Saturday.

The Chief of Yale’s Police Department, Chief Higgins, told News 8 he was proud of how his officers and others handled the situation.

“The protesters were heard,” Higgins said. “But, we had a major event here close to 60,000 people. Safety was on our mind. So, we wanted to make certain that we can clear the field in a respectful, orderly way with the utmost precaution and compassion.”

According to the Chief, 42 individuals were issues misdemeanor summons for disorderly conduct.

Some fans booed the protesters, yelling at them to get off the field. After the game, some football fans spoke to News 8.

“You don’t see that everyday — a couple hundred people take the field,” said Jack Powers. “It’s kind of an afterthought now.”

“I was more concerned about the players on the field and my son and his buddies and teammates keeping warm and not letting it affect them,” said Brian Tuckerman, whose son plays on Yale’s football team.

Fans weren’t the only ones speaking out.

Yale University issued this statement Saturday afternoon:

“Yale stands firmly for the right to free expression. We stand with the Ivy League in its statement that it’s regrettable that the orchestrated protest came during a time when fellow students were participating in a collegiate career-defining contest and an annual tradition when thousands gather from around the world to enjoy and celebrate the storied traditions of both football programs and universities.” – Yale University

In a statement, the joint protesting groups said that their universities should choose their students over “fossil fuel billionaires.”

“Both universities delay climate action by refusing to address the climate emergency with the urgency it demands. Yale’s recent position paper on climate change supports continued investment in the growth of the fossil fuel industry “until alternative energy technologies and infrastructures are more fully developed and more broadly implemented.” Harvard’s recent climate shareholder engagement initiative sets weak gradual targets of disclosure and does nothing to target the industry’s destructive business model. We know that the climate crisis cannot wait. Our universities needs to choose a side: students or fossil fuel billionaires?” – Divest Press and Fossil Free Yale

As for Yale’s police chief, he’s glad everything ended peacefully and with a Yale victory.

“Big up to the Yale football team,” said Chief Higgins. “They did an amazing job. It was a storybook finish.”