Psychologist discusses new anxieties on family gatherings during the holiday season

(WTNH) — The pandemic has impacted the way families gather and celebrate with one another during the holidays.

Hallmark movies and other holiday-themed media often portray families as beautiful, perfect family units. However, for many people, this isn’t always the case.

Here to talk about social comparison and the new anxieties surrounding family gatherings this holiday season is Dr. Laura Saunders, a psychologist with the Institute of Living at Hartford HealthCare.

Watch the video above for the full interview.