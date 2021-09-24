Quassy Amusement and Water Park asking students to name new attraction

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Quassy Amusement and Waterpark is calling on Regional elementary and middle school students will be asked to put on their thinking caps and name their newest attraction.

The amusement park will introduce its newest attraction next spring for the park’s 114-year history. It is being built during this off-season in Quassy’s Splash Away Bay Waterpark.

“We had more than 90 entries when we asked schools to help name out new roller coaster in 2011, and we believe students will come up with some great names for our new water coaster too,” Quassy President Eric Anderson said. “We look forward to seeing the entries for this project as well”

Students will have the opportunity to view a rendering of the new ride while thinking of creative names for the attraction.

Submissions for the contest must be by the teachers and include the school name, contact information, grade, and the number of students in the class. There will only be one submission per class and submissions can’t infringe on copyrighted or trademarked products.

The deadline is Dec. 10 and all submissions must be emailed to info@quassy.com with the subject line “Name The Water Coaster”

If a classroom wins, the entire class will be invited to the park for a day of rides. In addition, the students will receive a T-shirt.

“Surprisingly, Wooden Warrior- the name given to our marquee roller coaster, was submitted by two schools,” Anderson said. “The students were thrilled when we showed up in their classrooms and presented them with shirts stating ‘I named the Wooden Warrior.’ We also placed a laser-engraved plaque at the entrance to the ride with all of the students’ names on it. We will consider doing the same thing with this project.”

The new water coaster will consist of two-person rafts that will plunge from a dispatch tower and be pushed uphill by water jets at three separate locations along the course. There will be a number of turns to add to the experience.

For more information about Quassy Amusement and Waterpark, visit their website.