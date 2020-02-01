‘Queen of Suspense’ novelist Mary Higgins Clark dead at 92

NAPLES, Fla. (WTNH) — Novelist Mary Higgins Clark has passed away at the age of 92.
According to Simon & Schuster, she died of natural causes in Naples, Florida, on Friday. She was surrounded by friends and family.
Clark will be remembered for her positive impact on the world of literature.
She is known for books like “Where are the Children” and “The Cinderella Murder.”
Each of her 56 books has been a bestseller, according to Simon & Schuster.
Editor-in-Chief Emeritus of Simon & Schuster released the following statement:
“Mary and I have been dear friends, and worked together since 1975, during which time we never had a cross word between us, which surely sets something of a record for author-editor relationships. “She was unique. Nobody ever bonded more completely with her readers than Mary did; she understood them as if they were members of her own family. She was always absolutely sure of what they wanted to read—and, perhaps more important, what they didn’t want to read—and yet she managed to surprise them with every book. She was the Queen of Suspense, it wasn’t just a phrase; she always set out to end each chapter on a note of suspense, so you just had to keep reading. It was at once a gift, but also the result of hard work, because nobody worked harder than Mary did on her books to deliver for her readers. She was also, unfailingly, cheerful under pressure, generous, good humored and warm-hearted, the least ‘temperamental’ of bestselling authors, and the most fun to be around. I feel privileged to have enjoyed forty-five years of her friendship, and saddened that I will no longer be able to pick up the phone and hear her say, ‘Michael, I think I’ve figured out how to make this story work.’ She was a joy to work with, and to know.”