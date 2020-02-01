‘Queen of Suspense’ novelist Mary Higgins Clark dead at 92

In this Wednesday, April 3 2013 photo, author Mary Higgins Clark sign copies of her latest book “Daddy’s Gone A Hunting” at the Simon & Schuster office in New York. Her current book is a vintage Clark thriller featuring women in distress, mysterious pasts and secret identities. It’s about a deadly explosion that destroys a family furniture business in Long Island City. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NAPLES, Fla. (WTNH) — Novelist Mary Higgins Clark has passed away at the age of 92.

According to Simon & Schuster, she died of natural causes in Naples, Florida, on Friday. She was surrounded by friends and family.

Clark will be remembered for her positive impact on the world of literature.

She is known for books like “Where are the Children” and “The Cinderella Murder.”

Each of her 56 books has been a bestseller, according to Simon & Schuster.

Editor-in-Chief Emeritus of Simon & Schuster released the following statement: